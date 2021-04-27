Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Investec started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.15.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

