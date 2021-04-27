Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stake Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,413,500 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.