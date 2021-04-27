Katalyo Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $2.11 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00273904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.02 or 0.01046790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00711496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.27 or 0.99922207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

