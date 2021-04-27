KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.98

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and traded as high as $77.79. KBC Group shares last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

