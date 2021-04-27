Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 31,696 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. 16,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,739. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.