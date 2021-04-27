Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 7,668 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,416,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,367,000 after acquiring an additional 537,794 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 243,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. 144,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,885,979. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.