Keeler Thomas Management LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.57. The stock had a trading volume of 82,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

