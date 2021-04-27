Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 1,876 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 26.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.81. 30,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.