Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 7,179 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 92.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 374,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.57. 41,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

