Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

TMO stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.68. 10,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $193.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

