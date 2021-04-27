Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,951 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,974. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.73 and a 200-day moving average of $209.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

