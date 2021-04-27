Keeler Thomas Management LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $235.32. 226,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,729,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $636.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

