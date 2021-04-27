Keeler Thomas Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.27. 77,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average of $209.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.55 and a 12-month high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

