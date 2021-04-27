Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. The Hershey comprises approximately 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $158.42. 6,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

