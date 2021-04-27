Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 302,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

