Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.47. 9,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,445. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

