Keeler Thomas Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,341 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 14,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

ADBE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $515.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.36. The company has a market cap of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

