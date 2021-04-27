Keeler Thomas Management LLC Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82,980 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

