Keeler Thomas Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Cerner accounts for approximately 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cerner by 696.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. 21,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,702. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.