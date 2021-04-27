Keeler Thomas Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. The Clorox comprises about 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 89.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth $84,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.31 and a 200 day moving average of $198.38. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

