Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,634 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Fiserv accounts for 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 60,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 41.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.73. 127,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,686. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.16.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

