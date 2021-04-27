Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.17. 9,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,692. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

