Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.51 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

