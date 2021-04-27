Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.59. 28,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,037. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $277.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

