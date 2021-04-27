Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 13,645 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.87. 106,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.50. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

