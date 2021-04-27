Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 22,477 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,477 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

EMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.15. 15,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

