Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

