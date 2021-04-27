Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,530,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

