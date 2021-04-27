Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,302. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.56. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

