Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.28

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 5182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $955.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

