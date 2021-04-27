Kevin S. Wampler Sells 12,065 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,462. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $10,472,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.