KeyCorp Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $82.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,934.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

