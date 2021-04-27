KeyCorp Increases NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $72.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWE. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.