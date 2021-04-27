KeyCorp Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $335.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $313.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.77.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.95.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.