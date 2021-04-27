KeyCorp Reaffirms Sector Weight Rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.
Shares of ES stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
