KeyCorp Reaffirms Sector Weight Rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

