KeyCorp Reiterates Sector Weight Rating for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

