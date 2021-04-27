Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.96

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.96 and traded as high as C$26.09. Keyera shares last traded at C$26.07, with a volume of 1,040,543 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 685.71%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

