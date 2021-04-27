KickToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.50 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

