KickToken (KICK) Hits Market Cap of $18.70 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $2.53 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00760540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.02 or 0.08125982 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.