Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target Increased to C$2.28 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.08 to C$2.28 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.27% from the stock’s current price.

Kidoz stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,156. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kidoz has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$144.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

