Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after buying an additional 65,738 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $559.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

