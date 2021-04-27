Kimball International (KBAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $513.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

