Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report $4.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the highest is $5.03 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

