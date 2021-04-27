Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 24,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 3,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

