Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.300-7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.71 billion-$20.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.98 billion.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,966. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.