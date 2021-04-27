Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,273,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

KMI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 440,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,755,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

