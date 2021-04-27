Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $18,210.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

