Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.72. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 41,635 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

