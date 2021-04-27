Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 367,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,945,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 21.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

