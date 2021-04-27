Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.57.

K traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.47.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

